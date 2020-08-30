13-year-old Filipino singer Justine Afante wins 'The Voice Kids UK'

MANILA – Thirteen-year-old Filipino singer Justine Afante from Pixie Lott’s team has been crowned the grand winner of “The Voice Kids UK 2020.”

She bested 7-year-old Filipino singer Victoria Alsina from will.i.am’s team, George Elliot from Danny Jones’ team, and Dara McNicholl from Paloma Faith’s team.

Justine is the WINNER of #TheVoiceKidsUK 2020 👑🎉🎤

What a beautiful journey she's been on with @pixielott, and it's only just begun. Congratulations #TeamPixie! pic.twitter.com/nCg4Ypit4i — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) August 29, 2020

“I am in so much shock. They were all so good. I didn’t think I was gonna be the winner,” said Afante, who is based in Swansea, Wales.

As the new winner, she will bring home 30,000 pounds and an ultimate VIP theme park experience at the Universal Orlando Resort.

For the finale, Afante wowed all four coaches with her rendition of Beyonce’s “Listen.”

Lott said she was completely overwhelmed by her performance, saying Afante is “absolutely incredible, so rare and unique and special.”

“I know how much you’ve grown. You didn’t know you could hit these notes. You’re singing notes higher than Beyonce. You’ve had that in you all along. But now, because you are believing in yourself, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to witness that, all those people that said you had no talent, you have just proved them 100 percent wrong,” Lott said.

Jones, for his part, said what Afante did was unbelievable for a 13-year-old.

“You come up on that stage and you look so calm, composed, professional and most of all, just effortless. What an amazing way to kick off this finale,” he said.

Meanwhile, will.i.am said there was not one low, dull moment in the young singer’s performance because it just kept getting better and better.

“Your performance was like the perfect performance to prove anyone wrong that kids under 14 don’t have extraordinary talent. You are the poster child for ‘The Voice Kids,’” he told Afante.

Faith shared the same sentiment as the three other coaches, saying Afante blew her away.

“I feel grateful that you’re so humble enough to come sing to us because that was very expensive performance,” she said.

Aside from “Listen,” Afante also took the stage with Lott to sing “Don't You Worry Bout A Thing” during the show’s last episode.

A total of five Filipino singers made it through the Blind Auditions of “The Voice Kids UK.”