Yeng Constantino performs hits on 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Yeng Constantino performs on "It's Showtime."

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday with a medley of her hits "Lapit," "Ako Muna" and "Salamat."

"I am so happy to be back sa 'Showtime' stage and sana sa TNT," said Constantino, who had served as a "hurado" on Tawag ng Tanghalan.

In the program, Constantino promoted her extended play "Reimagined" under Republic Records Philippines.

Constantino also shared she now owns her songs after she acquired her catalog from ABS-CBN's music label Star Music.

"Pero ito walang hidwaan. Kaya gusto ko pong pasalamatan ang Star Music dahil 17 years po nilang inalagaan ang kanta ko and now umuwi na po sa akin. So sana po ay suportahan niyo pa rin," Constantino said.

Constantino is now planning to release new versions of her songs.



Constantino is the first winner of the reality talent show “Pinoy Dream Academy” and is known for her hits like "Salamat," "Hawak Kamay" and "Ikaw."

Early this year, Constantino was named global ambassadress of Academy of Rock.

Related video: