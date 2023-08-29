Senator Grace Poe made an emotional speech for her sister Lovi during a celebration just before the actress tied the knot with Monty Blencowe in the United Kingdom.

This touching moment was captured by eventologist Tim Yap, who posted the same on his Instagram page on Monday.

In the short clip, Poe can be seen sharing an anecdote of how she and Lovi first met.

“I’ve never really known I had a sister until our dad passed away. Being an only girl – I knew I had a brother but I didn’t care because it was a guy, right? But when I found out I had a sister, I was thinking I am not the only girl anymore,” she said.

“But, the first time I met you during the wake, I saw a really young, innocent child weeping for our dad. And I felt so sad,” she added.

Poe added she also felt so maternal because Lovi is just a few years older than her own son, Brian.

Getting teary-eyed herself, Poe said: “I felt at that time, not only had I gained a sister, I almost felt like I had another child. Because I see in you qualities of the father I really loved.”

According to Poe, she is certain that their father, the late screen veteran Fernando Poe Jr., would have been so proud of Lovi.

“I just wish he could have walked you down the aisle. I just really wish. He would have been so proud of you. You are beautiful. You are very intelligent. You are strong. I know you can weather anything because you are the daughter of FPJ,” she said.

The two then exchanged an emotional hug.

Lovi married Blencowe on Saturday at the Cliveden House in England, which is a storied landmark built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham.