Park Bo-young and Park Seo-joon in a still from the South Korean disaster film 'Concrete Utopia.' Photo courtesy of Columbia Pictures

South Korea has selected the disaster film "Concrete Utopia," which boasts a star-studded cast, as its entry for the Oscars next year.

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) has chosen "Concrete Utopia" to represent South Korea in the selection for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards, Columbia Pictures said in a press release.

Columbia is the distributor of "Concrete Utopia" in the Philippines, with the flick scheduled to hit local cinemas starting September 20.

Citing a statement from the KOFIC, Columbia said "Conrete Utopia" was picked "as it seems to be able to appeal to North America without being unfamiliar with the trend of K-culture and K-movie."

The film follows a group of survivors in the sole apartment building that's left standing after a devastating earthquake rocks Seoul.

"Concrete Utopia" includes a powerhouse cast led by veteran actor Lee Byung-hun, along with Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-young, Kim Sun-young, Park Ji-hu and Kim Do-yoon.

The Academy Awards will be held on March 10, with the final list of nominees for Best International Feature Film set to be announced on January 23.

Prior to the Oscars, "Concrete Utopia" will premiere in North America at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, Columbia said.

