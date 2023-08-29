MANILA – Sharon Cuneta turned emotional as she once again sent daughter Frankie Pangilinan off to the United States to complete her studies.

In a lengthy post on social media, Cuneta shared that she was tears after visiting Frankie’s empty room right after she left for the airport.

“I went into your room just now, hoping to catch the last scent of you…looking at your things… touching your mattress… thinking of how & what you might be doing on the plane now… Did you eat, baby ko? Are you writing/reading? As long as you’re comfy,” she said in the open letter she addressed to her daughter.

“I went to Yellie’s room after yours and asked her if she was okay. She hugged & kissed me &s aid she was. But I was crying and carrying a box of tissues so she was so sweet and comforting,” she added.

Cuneta said she misses the noise Frankie and Miel make when both of them are home.

“I know Yellie misses you -- her favorite person in the world -- but handles your absence well, though she is considerably more quiet at the dining table when we have meals without you. She & I peeked into Gugie’s room and saw that he was already asleep. Then Yellie brought me back to Dad’s and my room and we kissed and hugged goodnight again. Daddy came home after taking you to the airport and said it still wasn’t easy,” she said.

Cuneta proceeded to list the qualities she values and longs for the most in Frankie. At the forefront is Frankie's endearing and affectionate nature towards her.

“I love that you would always take the time just to sit with me in my room and ask me how I am, and just us making kwento and laughing so hard. You and I are so much alike, though there’s some of Dad in you too. I’ve been blessed to have you & the ‘giants,’” she said.

With Frankie's 23rd birthday approaching in December, Cuneta expressed her immense gratitude to the Lord for all the good things and times she shared with her daughter.

“No headaches, no horror stories, no disrespect, no bad or sad anything?! I must have done something right in my lifetime. Thank you, my Kakie. My girl. My ‘Ate.’ It’s no wonder you are able to keep the two giant ‘babies’ in line - it is because they adore and respect you. I respect you,” she said.

Towards the latter part of her post, Cuneta expressed how proud she is of Frankie.

“I am so proud of the woman you have become and I will never stop praying for God to give you the best life -- & the perfect husband for you because you deserve only true happiness. In the meantime, get that degree already and come home to Mama, to us, for good,” she said.

“I cannot live without you. I love you with all of my heart. Thank you for being a good daughter. Thank you for loving me. I miss you terribly already. Goodnight my baby.”