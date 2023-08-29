MANILA – Moira dela Torre has revealed that she and her estranged husband Jason Marvin Hernandez have recently kept in touch to talk about important matters.

Without delving into details, dela Torre opened up about this during her concert in Davao, a video of which was captured and posted online by Sun Star Davao.

“We were talking about papers. We were both talking about how God can turn things around even if it’s not what we thought it would look like. That we can actually move forward without bitterness, even if it’s not how we planned it. A lot like this song,” dela Torre said.

She then sang “Rewritten Vows,” which she said “looked a lot different a couple of years ago.”

In May 2022, dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation. Hernandez admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Meanwhile, dela Torre shared last July that she is now enjoying the new season in her life.

“I don’t know if it was me starting to appreciate myself more; I don’t know if it was me starting to see that ‘hey, I’m not so bad after all,’” said Dela Torre, who stressed that she is now okay and actually enjoys what she's doing.



“There was something about this past year that just changed and I thought the change was going to look different but it was actually a change that wasn’t so bad,” she added.