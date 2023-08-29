Kapamilya stars join basketball craze in FIBA World Cup

MANILA – Several Kapamilya stars joined thousands of Filipinos who witnessed basketball history unfold as the Philippines host the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

During the highly-anticipated match between the powerhouse USA and Greece, director-actor John Prats secured courtside tickets to watch the game live.

But he was not alone at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday as he was accompanied by actors Sam Milby and Gerald Anderson.

Anderson, who is also an active basketball player, also brought his girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto, to the game.

Team USA captured their second straight win in the World Cup with an imposing 109-81 rout over the Greeks, assuring themselves a seat in the second round of the competition.

Anderson also did not miss the games of Philippines’ Gilas Pilipinas. He even made a vlog about the Gilas and Dominican Republic matchup where the country suffered a tight loss over the Karl Anthony Towns-led squad.

Prats, on the other hand, was also present in the country’s game against Angola, where the national team was handed a 10-point loss.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya performer and “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstay AC Bonifacio did not only support Gilas in the World Cup. She even flexed Filipino talent as she performed during the halftime show of the Philippines’ first game at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Gilas will round up its Group A campaign against the higher-ranked Italy on Tuesday, hoping to break into the winning column.

