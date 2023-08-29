JM Bales revives Sam Milby's single 'Tunay na Pag-Ibig'

MANILA -- "Magandang Dilag" hitmaker JM Bales has released his newest single "Tunay na Pag-Ibig," which was originally popularized by actor Sam Milby.

The track composed and produced by Kiko “KIKX” Salazar is now out on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"This record hits something differently. Hope you’ll love this song of mine that’s originally popularized by Sam Milby," he wrote.

Bales was a former five-time defending champion of "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

In 2020, Bales and KVN released their TikTok-trending song collaboration “Magandang Dilag” under Star Pop.

