Janella Salvador dotes on son Jude

MANILA – Janella Salvador took to social media to shower affection on her son Jude.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Salvador described her son as a “talkative boy,” saying he always has so many things to say just before he sleeps.

“My talkative boy. He sure has a lot to say before going to bed. He has a looooot of thoughts. Nobody warns you about toddler energy levels at bedtime,” she said.

Salvador then reassured her son that she would always be attentive to his words without ever growing weary.

“But don't worry my love. Mama will never get tired of listening to your random thoughts, your new discoveries, new favorite words... and songs,” she said.

“Even after making me sing ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ probably about 15 times in a row, those glimmery expectant eyes and little giggles make it all worth it,” she added.

While Salvador observed her son sleeping, the actress expressed her wish for him to consistently experience joyful thoughts within his dreams.

“And now you're off to dreamland. I hope you always have happy thoughts. I love you.”

Jude is Salvador’s son with actor Markus Paterson. While they have already parted ways, they have a co-parenting set-up with regard to looking after Jude.