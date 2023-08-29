d4vd to bring 'The Petals to Thorns Tour' to PH

Handout photo

MANILA – American musician d4vd will be coming to the Philippine as part of his "The Petals to Thorns Tour" Asian tour later this year.

He will holding his concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on December 4. Other Asian stops are Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul.

Registered members of Live Nation Philippines can secure tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, August 31, from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

The general on-sale for "Petals to Thorns" tour in Manila will start Friday, September 1, at 12 p.m. local time at Ticketnet.com.ph and its outlets.

Born David Burke, d4vd emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas.

He gained his now-eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager.

He’s released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old scored a breakout hit in summer 2022 with the RIAA Platinum certified melancholic indie rock song “Romantic Homicide.”

Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the track reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and led to him signing to Darkroom/Interscope before d4vd even graduated high school.

His slow-building beachy ballad, “Here With Me” followed suit, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and quickly becoming RIAA Gold Certified.

"Petals To Thorns," d4vd’s debut EP, establishes him as a genre-defying newcomer and establishes him as one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his recent Billboard 21 Under 21 honor.

