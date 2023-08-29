MANILA -- Cornelio Sullivan, the British father of actress Bela Padilla, has passed away.

Padilla confirmed the sad news Monday night, August 28, as she uploaded photos of her and her father as well as their snaps together.

She said her father died in his sleep.

"Life really is a series of highs and lows. 💔 Our dad passed away last night in his sleep and that is my only consolation in all of this. He wasn’t in pain and he hopefully was dreaming of the happy times in his life. ❤️," Padilla said.

Padilla also paid tribute to her dad who lived his life to the fullest.

'My sister, Ceri, told me the most beautiful thing last night…my dad loved us, his children, deeply. And he also loved himself. And that certainly is true. My dad loved life and lived his life to the fullest he could. He always knew where all the cool places were in any country he was in and the bands in bars loved him because he always sang along," she added.

Padilla also shared the things she learned from her father.

"I love the water and I dive deeply because he taught me to swim and be fearless in the water at such an early age. His ability to see a problem and think of several solutions first before reacting is something I try to practice. He never took no for an answer when he believed something was right and he made sure that everybody knew what 'right' was. I never saw him upset…or lose his cool. Never saw him get angry or mad at anybody (in front of me). He was very empathetic but still madly funny. And he gave the best hugs, never letting go first. I will always wish for one more day, but that would be unfair. For now, and until paradise comes, the memories will tide us over. ❤️," Padilla concluded.

In the comment section of her post, friends and fans posted condolences to Padilla and her family on the death of her father.

In May 2019, Padilla pleaded for prayers for her father, who was hospitalized in Thailand.

