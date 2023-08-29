3 Pinoy sa UAE wagi ng gintong medalya sa WCOPA 2023

DUBAI - Talagang hindi pahuhuli ang mga Pilipino pagdating sa kantahan, patunay diyan ang mga kababayang nagwagi sa katatapos na World Championships of Performing Arts o WCOPA 2023.

Tatlo sa walong Pinoy na kumatawan sa United Arab Emirates ang nakasungkit ng gintong medalya sa pagkanta. Kabilang sa mga gold medalist ang Pinay-Indian na si Zarah Al Sharif para sa R&B music.

“I have my 4 medals from the 4 genres that I competed in. I have a bronze medal for the pop genre, a gold for R&B, original works, and contemporary,” sabi ni Al Sharif.

Nakaginto rin ang Pinoy na Pau Camarines para sa country at folk category, finalist din siya sa pinakaaasam na kategorya ang Seniors Vocal Finals Grand Champion Performer of the Year.

“This medal really means a lot to me, because of all the singers during the competition they were very very good. I think this is the best performance of my life,” sabi ni Camarines.

Nagbunga rin ang walang mintis na pag-ensayo ni Jairamarie Carranza na panalo ng ginto sa gospel category.

“Well my first medal was a silver medal, I got it in my Broadway and then my second medal was also silver. I got it in pop and then my third medal is a gold, I got it in gospel (singing competition) and the last one was another silver, I got it in opera,” sabi ni Carranza.

HIndi rin biro ang preparasyon at ensayong dinaanan ng delegasyon bago sila tumulak sa Estados Unidos para sa kumpetisyon.

“A few weeks back I used to go to Dubai every Sunday for practice with Coach Eli and in the other days or the whole week, I’m practicing at home,” kwento ni Carranza.

Binansagang talent olympics ang WCOPA. Ito ay taunang kumpetisyon sa iba-ibang larangan ng sining tulad ng pagkanta, pagsayaw, pagtugtog ng instrumento, pag-arte at maging sa modelling.

Sa likod ng bawat tagumpay na ito ang national director ng Team UAE na si Eli Sibua na hindi lang naging gabay ng mga Pinoy kundi pati maging ibang lahi.

“This year we have like 32 countries participated and almost a thousand delegates from different countries and we are all happy that the results are the outcome of their hardwork. Talagang nagbunga, and it's so beautiful to see them like wearing gold, silver and other medals sa kanilang mga leeg. I’m super proud of them,” sabi ni Coach Eli.

Pero higit pa sa medalyang naiuwi bitbit ng grupo ang hindi malilimutang karanasan sa kumpetisyon na magagamit nila sa patuloy na paglalakbay tungo sa tagumpay.

“It’s been my dream to be in WCOPA. We are not doing this because of the competition itself, we are doing this because we’ve built another family in Dubai,” sabi ni Bryalle Frost, participant sa singing/ modelling competition. “It’s not about being better than others, it’s making your performance better, it’s being better than yourself,” dagdag ni Carranza.

Masaya ang team lalo na ang mga artists dahil sa pambihirang pagkakataong maihanay sa pinakamahuhusay na performers sa buong mundo.

