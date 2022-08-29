The daughter of Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico is surely having the best time while vacationing with her dad in Argentina.

Bolzico regularly updates his social media page with what he and Thylane have been up to in his home country during their first trip together without Heussaff.

On Saturday, Bolzico shared a clip of Thylane roaming around a dairy farm.

In the caption, he wrote about how he was reminded to be careful in bringing his daughter to the farm because “she might not be used to cows.”

What happened upon arrival though was completely the opposite as Thylane quickly interacted with the farm animals and even fed them by hand.

While she’s not currently with them, that did not hinder Heussaff from giving her husband compliments for being a hands-on father.

“Best husband award goes to my @nicobolzico for always being so hands on and giving her memories of a lifetime,” she wrote as she shared Bolzico’s post.

“Can’t stop falling in love with you,” she added.

Heussaff and Bolzico welcomed Thylane on New Year's Day in 2020.

The couple has been giving a glimpse of their adorable daughter through their respective social media pages.

Thylane has since become one of the country's most popular celebrity kids. She is often spotted with her cousin Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of Heussaff's brother Erwan and Curtis.

Aside from Thylane, Heussaff and Bolzico are expecting another child.

Related video: