WATCH: Edu Manzano's playful kiss on Cherry Pie Picache

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 09:07 AM | Updated as of Aug 29 2022 12:52 PM

MANILA -- Netizens were happy to see the love between Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache as a video of them kissing were uploaded online.

The video was shared by comedian and Star Magic artist Alora Sasam over the weekend.

In the clip, Manzano can be seen giving a playful kiss to Picache not once but twice during a party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by alora sasam (@alorskieee)

Netizens also love the funny reaction of Sasam to Manzano and Picache's sweet moment.

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

RELATED VIDEOS 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Edu Manzano   Cherry Pie Picache   celebrity love teams   Marry Me Marry You   ABS-CBN Teleserye   Alora Sasam  