MANILA -- Netizens were happy to see the love between Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache as a video of them kissing were uploaded online.

The video was shared by comedian and Star Magic artist Alora Sasam over the weekend.

In the clip, Manzano can be seen giving a playful kiss to Picache not once but twice during a party.

Netizens also love the funny reaction of Sasam to Manzano and Picache's sweet moment.

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.

