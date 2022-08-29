Sharon Cuneta gears up for concert tour in Australia

MANILA -- Veteran actress-singer Sharon Cuneta on Sunday announced that she will be going on an Australian concert tour this coming October.

In her Instagram post, Cuneta uploaded the poster of her Australian tour dubbed "Love Sharon."

Her shows are slated to happen from October 15 to 29.

"Australia!!! See you all this October Love, Sharon," she wrote on Instagram.

Cuneta also recently went on a concert tour in the United States for her “Iconic” show with \Regine Velasquez.

The two also re-staged the concert this year, with two shows at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila last June 17 and 18.

Read our review of the second run of “Iconic” here.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC