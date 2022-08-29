MANILA -- Joem Bascon is celebrating his birthday on Monday, August 29, and his girlfriend, actress Meryll Soriano, took to social media to share her greeting for the actor's special day.

"The greatest adventure. Happy birthday, Mahal. #arawaraw," Soriano wrote on her Instagram page.

Soriano and Bascon were first rumored to be together in 2020 after they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve.

The following year, the couple surprised the public with their newborn son, a confirmation of their rekindled romance after a decade since parting ways.

Soriano and Bascon were reunited in their 2019 movie "Culion."

In Soriano's vlog uploaded last June, Bascon said their wedding will happen "in time."

“Kapag okay na ang lahat. At saka isa rin 'yun, eh, kapag pinlano mo, hindi naman nangyayari. Minsan nangyayari na lang,” Bascon said.

