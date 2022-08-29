KZ, TJ Monterde celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

MANILA — Music couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde celebrated their second anniversary Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Monterde surprised Tandingan with a bouquet of flowers.

"Happy anniversary @tjmusicmonterde. I’m so proud to see you reach for your dreams, and I’m glad that I get to witness how you’re becoming the man God has meant for you to be," Tandingan said in the caption.

"I love you so much sa maong cheka," she added.

Tandingan and Monterde got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot a year later at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas after being in a relationship for five years.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: