Joshua Garcia, Maja Salvador and Sofia Andres rubbed elbows with some Hollywood stars while attending an event in Switzerland over the weekend.

Based on their respective Instagram updates, among the Hollywood stars they met – and had photos with – were George Clooney, Anthony Anderson, Glen Powell and Paul Wesley.

The three Filipino celebrities were among the guests at an event hosted by the luxury watch brand Omega, which they attended along with Salvador’s fiancé Rambo Nunez, and Andres’ boyfriend Daniel Miranda.



Going by their latest posts, they also went to see a golf event presented by Omega.

It is uncertain if Garcia, Andres and Salvador and their team are attending more events in the coming days.

Garcia is currently one of the lead stars in the ABS-CBN TV adaptation of “Mars Ravelos’: Darna.”

Meanwhile, Andres is also a Kapamilya actress known for her roles in various shows like “Princess and I,” “She's Dating the Gangster,” “Relaks, It's Just Pag-Ibig,” “Forevermore,” “Pusong Ligaw,” and “Bagani.”

Salvador, on the other hand, was identified as a Star Magic talent for most parts of her career until she set up her own management firm.

