MANILA -- After years of waiting, it's finally happening.

Star Cinema's much-awaited comeback to cinemas is happening in November with the release of "An Inconvenient Love," starring popular Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

On its official social media accounts, Star Cinema confirmed that the upcoming film will finally be screening in cinemas nationwide starting November 23.



Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film will be directed by Petersen Vargas.

"Your 24Ever is on the way! Love doesn't always come in convenient packages, but you DASURVVV this convenient SURPRISE! Here's a FIRST LOOK from Star Cinema's comeback movie, 'AN INCONVENIENT LOVE,' starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, directed by Petersen Vargas! Only in theaters this NOVEMBER 23, 2022. See you?" the post read.

"An Inconvenient Love" marks the second movie team-up of Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as DonBelle, following “Love is Color Blind,” which was released online in December 2021.

The screen partners, who starred in "He's Into Her" series, have been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes.

Over the weekend, Pangilinan and Mariano led the successful finale concert of "He's Into Her."

