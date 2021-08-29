Kiko Pangilinan reacts to wife Sharon's 'Revirginized'

MANILA – Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan revealed a lot of people have been asking him if he already saw the latest movie of his wife Sharon Cuneta.

The movie titled “Revirginized” sees Cuneta playing a woman who discovers her awakening after many years of solitude.

Cuneta previously said that she is proud of “Revirginized” which opens a new chapter for her as an actress.

As a way to answer all the curious queries, Pangilinan decided to make a reaction video of the film, which he uploaded on YouTube.

One of the highlights of his vlog was when he reacted to Cuneta’s heartbreaking scene with actor Albert Martinez.

“Iyan, yang ganyang iyak nakakadurog ng puso kahit na pelikula lang. Gusto kong pumasok sa pelikula kasi sinasaktan si Sharon. Masyado akong naaapektuhan na parang teka muna, misis ko iyan ah,” the senator said.

“Pero siyempre, pelikula lang iyan. Kaya dapat nire-remind ko yung sarili ko na pelikula lang iyan. Huwag kang makialam at pumasok sa eksena at bigyan mo ng handkerchief si misis para sa luha niya,” he added.

Pangilinan said it only goes to show how good Cuneta is in her craft because she can make viewers feel the pain her character is experiencing.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan also reacted to one of popular scenes in the movie which saw the 55-year-old Cuneta doing body shots on actor Marco Gumabao who is only 26 years old.

While he kept his cool while watching the scene, Pangilinan could not help but comment about Cuneta drinking alcohol.

“Pero sa totoong buhay, hindi umiinom si Sharon. Isang sip lang, ayaw na. Hindi nainom ng alcohol. Kakaiba talaga. Doon mo makikita na magaling na artista. Proud naman ako,” he said.

Towards the latter part of the vlog, Pangilinan expressed his admiration for his wife for being so good at acting and performing.

“Well, talagang makikita natin ang husay ng kanyang pag-aartista after ng napakaraming pelikula. So I’m very proud and happy na maganda ang naging pagtanggap ng ating mga viewers kay Misis dahil very successful so far. Number one sa VIVA ang pelikulang ito. At marami ang paulit-ulit daw na nanonood,” he said.

“In the end, dahil nirerespeto ko ang kanyang pagiging actor, bilang artista, ako ay naniniwala na talagang mahusay si misis. She loves her craft. She loves to perform and she loves her audience. Willing siyang humarap sa mga challenging roles bilang isang propesyunal. Nandiyan ang suporta sa kanyang trabaho, sa kanyang propesyon at I wish her success dahil ibang klase talaga ang kanyang pagiging artista.”

