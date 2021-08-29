MANILA — Gigi de Lana, the internet sensation behind the viral “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” challenge, took the stage of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday to perform Ben&Ben’s “Kathang Isip”.

De Lana showcased her soothing vocals during her turn in a segment that also featured Elha Nympha, Sheena and Lara Maigue.

Watch more on iWantTFC

De Lana is currently gearing up for her debut album and a concert before the end of the year.

De Lana will release the album under ABS-CBN Music in September, with its first single set to drop on the 24th of that month, coinciding with her birthday.

The record will feature all-original tracks from de Lana and the Gigi Vibes Band, consisting of Jon, LA, Jake, and Romeo.

De Lana and her band will also headline the finale of YouTube Music Night, the ongoing collaboration between ABS-CBN Events and the video platform, featuring artists in a one-night mini-concert.

Her episode will be streamed in December.

In a recent interview, De Lana, who recently signed with Star Magic, said she did not expect she would reach this point in her music pursuit.

“Pangarap ko lang before na meron akong pambili ng needs, makabayad ng utang, dahil hindi naman ako laki sa yaman,” the former 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' contender shared.

With a year of firsts for de Lana, she is already setting sights on new dreams, not for her career but her friends and family.

“Dream ko ngayon gumaling ‘yung mommy ko,” she said, referring to her mother’s battle with cancer. “Second du’n, na makasama ko ‘yung banda ko lagi. Kasi, napi-feel ko sa kanila ‘yung home.”