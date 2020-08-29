'Very sad day': Gretchen Fullido's radio talk show axed in ABS-CBN cuts

MANILA — “I’m super going to miss all our loyal CHISMAKERS!”

This was what Gretchen Fullido wrote as she revealed that her TeleRadyo showbiz talk show, “Chismax,” is to be taken off air, as part still of a cost-cutting drive by ABS-CBN.

The Kapamilya network has been forced to axe a number of its TeleRadyo shows —some of which aired their final broadcast this Friday— after it was denied a franchise.

This included “Chismax,” which airs every Sunday and is co-hosted by Ambet Nabus, and Fullido said, in a post she shared on Instagram, that she is heartbroken by the cuts.

“A very sad day for our company,” she captioned.

Fullido will still be part of “TV Patrol,” one of the few programs ABS-CBN has been able to keep running, even if it’s been limited to cable and online.

“Every day when I drive to work for ‘TV Patrol’ I get mixed emotions,” she admitted.

“I get flashbacks of happy memories, challenging experiences and lahat lahat na over the course of 16 years of me working in the company. This is the first and only company I worked for while still in college in UP Diliman (I was a working student) - I will save that for another Kwento... mahaba kasi…”

“Thank you dearest Kapamilyas. I can’t put into words the pain and sadness that’s going on for all of us in the network... but I am hopeful that better things are ahead for all of us.”

“It was an honor and privilege working with you all. Maraming salamat Kapamilya.”