SLIDESHOW: Onscreen, Chadwick Boseman portrayed heroes, both super and real-life

Chadwick Boseman will always be synonymous to King T’Challa, aka Black Panther.

But even though he’ll be remembered mainly for playing the iconic superhero out of Wakanda, Boseman’s body of work boasts a wide range of performances that had him playing a soldier and a lawyer, and portraying the likes of James Brown and Jackie Robinson.

Boseman died of colon cancer after battling the disease for 4 years, it was announced Saturday (Manila time).

Below is a compilation of movie stills featuring Boseman in his most popular roles.