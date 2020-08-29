Home  >  Entertainment

SLIDESHOW: Onscreen, Chadwick Boseman portrayed heroes, both super and real-life

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2020 02:56 PM

Chadwick Boseman will always be synonymous to King T’Challa, aka Black Panther. 

But even though he’ll be remembered mainly for playing the iconic superhero out of Wakanda, Boseman’s body of work boasts a wide range of performances that had him playing a soldier and a lawyer, and portraying the likes of James Brown and Jackie Robinson.

Boseman died of colon cancer after battling the disease for 4 years, it was announced Saturday (Manila time). 

Below is a compilation of movie stills featuring Boseman in his most popular roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You come at King T’Challa (Boseman), you best not miss. Courtesy of Black Panther Instagram

T’Challa (Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) are ready to kick ass and take names. Courtesy of Black Panther Instagram

T’Challa (Boseman) has some formidable help in Nakia (Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Courtesy of Black Panther Instagram

Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and T’Challa (Boseman) stare each other down. Courtesy of Black Panther Instagram

T’Challa (Boseman) and Killmonger (Jordan) test each other to see who’s worthy of becoming the Black Panther. Courtesy of Black Panther Instagram

Black Panther (from left), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) prepare to defend Wakanda in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Courtesy of Avengers Instagram

Chadwick Boseman is flanked by Brie “Captain Marvel” Larson and Tom “Spider-Man” Holland on the set of “Avengers: Endgame.” Courtesy of Chadwick Boseman Instagram

Boseman got a homerun of a role in 2013’s “42”, in which he portrayed Jackie Robinson, who broke racial barriers by becoming the first African-American to see action in Major League Baseball. Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures Instagram

Boseman is a soldier fighting in the Vietnam War in the 2020 film “Da 5 Bloods.” Courtesy of Netflix Instagram

In the 2017 movie “Marshall,” Boseman portrays Thurgood Marshall, a civil rights activist who was the US Supreme Court’s first African-American justice. Courtesy of Chadwick Boseman Instagram

Boseman, playing legendary musician James Brown, shares a scene with Jill Scott in the 2014 film “Get On Up.” Courtesy of Chadwick Boseman Instagram

Boseman takes the stage as James Brown in the 2014 film “Get On Up”. Courtesy of Chadwick Boseman Instagram

