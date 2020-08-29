‘Paalam’: Juan Karlos Labajo announces indefinite hiatus from social media

MANILA — Juan Karlos Labajo is taking an indefinite hiatus from social media.

“Matagal akong mawawala,” the singer announced on Instagram this Saturday, before removing his previous posts and changing his profile picture to just a black image. “Salamat. Ingat. Hanggang sa muli. Paalam.”

He also shared the post on his Facebook page, similarly blacking out his profile and cover photo on the site.

It remains unclear what made Labajo decide to abandon social media for the time being, or if he will effectively stop making music as well.

The decision came as a surprise to most of his fans, considering that it came just a month after he and his band were signed by Island Records Philippines, the local subsidiary of the famous UK music label.