LOOK: The time Black Panther crossed paths with the Black Mamba

Chadwick Boseman greets Kobe Bryant at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 4, 2018. Charles Sykes/Invision, AP

Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine was one of thousands around the world who mourned actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, which was announced Friday (US time).

LaVine dug deep into the photo archives for his tribute, though, sharing a photo of Boseman with basketball legend Kobe Bryant taken during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March 2018.

Legends never die pic.twitter.com/KPuZlTY1Pv — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s passing hit many in the basketball community hard, 8 months after Bryant, daughter Gianna and several others perished in a helicopter crash.

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade’s response to Boseman’s death most likely summed up everyone’s feelings.