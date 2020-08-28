Ex-‘PBB’ housemate Fourth scraps Boracay wedding plans, opts for simple ceremony

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Fourth Pagotan got married Thursday with model Grizella Gratela, opting for a simple ceremony after originally eyeing a Boracay beach wedding, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pagotan and Gratela had planned to exchange vows in March 2021 in Boracay, “but then COVID happened,” the latter wrote on Friday.

“We realized that we can’t wait for everything to settle down because it might take years and we can’t wait much longer so we decided to plan this simple, intimate civil wedding with 30 of our close loved ones,” she said.

In photos posted by the newlyweds, they are shown wearing face masks, only removing them for a kiss and as they posed for snaps. Guests, too, are seen with masks on.

Addressing her followers who are also due to get married, Gratela said: “I know our plans have definitely changed because of the situation but keep in mind that you should focus on what will truly make you happy and then decide from there.”