'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman succumbs to cancer

MANILA - Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel superhero hit "Black Panther," has succumbed to cancer.

In a post on his Twitter page, his camp announced the actor's passing after 4 years of battling colon cancer.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," read the statement posted Saturday (Manila time).

Boseman "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," it said.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love... It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," it said, referring to Boseman's best-known character.

The actor, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and continued making films between treatment, including the 2018 blockbuster hit hailed for giving prominence to Black actors in a superhero film.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time," the statement read.