Arnel Pineda rallies new, veteran artists to create fresh original music amid pandemic



MANILA - Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, frontman of American rock band Journey, has been marooned in Manila since March 2020, unable to hold gigs abroad.

But rather than be bogged down by the situation, Pineda has used the time to create original music.

Pineda is working on three new songs for his upcoming album in collaboration with his music company and a new recording company. For luck, he’s composing a new Christmas song plus two other ditties entitled “Dwell” and “ I Will Always be Here,” both inspired by the challenges of the pandemic.

He is also making a new arrangement of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” for US release after completing “Your Heroes," his inspirational song under Star Music dedicated to medical frontliners.

“Now is the best time and opportunity to create music content," Pineda told ABSCBN News Saturday.

"Let’s seize that opportunity. Gawin nating reality. All of us are hungry for positivity and original creations."

That is also his best advice to veteran players like Richard Poon and Jay-r, and new artists like Krystle, who launched their new recordings notwithstanding the pandemic.

Poon and Jay-r released their collaboration “Seryoso,” a rhythm and blues love song composed by Gab Ramos and arranged and produced by Poon.

Krystle who made her mark as the voice behind many commercial jingles like “Tuloy Pa Rin” and the award winning 2018 advocacy music campaign “Disgusting Stories” about child abuse, released her new composition “Overcome” on streaming app Spotify.

Produced by veteran music makers Arnold Buena and BP Valenzuela, the song is about hope and faith in others amid the difficulties of the pandemic.

"Huwag silang mawalan ng pag-asa," Pineda reminded new artists like Krystle.

"Music is food for the soul, it can heal, it has everything for everybody. Kaya dapat lahat mag-create, maging imaginative because music is forever!”



Pineda also lauded Poon for his efforts to complete his new collection dubbed “Richard Poon Originals” despite the dire industry situation.

"'Di naman niya kailangang kumanta given his rich family background. Pero ginagawa niya because it is his passion and happiness. It’s his way of filling his heart and soul. Makatugtog ka lang parang feeling mo nanalo ka sa lotto!," said Pineda, who is also applauding the struggle of other musicians to stay in the course of their craft despite the recession.

“This is all about happiness and expressing ourselves!”

Pineda also hopes to finish a new music video of “ Your Soldiers,” highlighting real life videos of the sacrifices of the medical community.