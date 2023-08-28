Why discussing Gen Z issues matters for 'Senior High' cast

'Senior High' cast. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account.

MANILA — Faced with various issues from bullying and mental health to religion, family, gender, among others, the cast of the youth-oriented series "Senior High" stressed why such matters should be discussed on television.

For instance, Xyriel Manabat said it is important to speak up against bullying and fight for the abused.

"'Pag may nabu-bully sa harap ko, kapag alam ko naman pong nasa tama ako, feeling ko, hindi naman po ako matatakot ipagtanggol 'yung tao especially, mayroon po akong palaban na side na ayaw kong pinapatahimik ako if ever meron talaga akong ipaglalaban," Manabat said.

'Yung matututunan natin is not being scared to be outspoken, to be expressive and huwag pong hayaan maging silenced by the circumstances. If alam mo na you're in the right path or you know you're fighting for something that is right and you're not doing anything wrong, have a voice, speak up," she stressed.

Gela Atayde, however, cautioned that people should still be careful about their words.

"I guess ang matututunan natin from Sanya is hindi palaging may kailangang sabihin but at the same time you could always fight for what you know is right," she said of her character in the series.

Elijah Canlas also noted how parents should be responsible when they raise their kids.

"The kids, it's a product of their environment, it's a combination of nature, nurture talaga. May responsibility din 'yung adults how they act around those kids, on how raise those kids," he said.

"Kung paano nila pinapalaki, 'yun talaga 'yung ending ng bata, may responsibility din po 'yung adults ... Kahit ano'ng edad pa 'yan, kahit ano'ng SOGIE, sana we're all there for each other," he added.

Meanwhile, Zaijian Jaranilla shared that viewers would also learn how to persevere in life amid financial constraints.

"Scholar lang ako sa school, matalino ako, ginagawa ko 'yun para sa pamilya ko. Matututunan din ng mga bata na magsipag sila sa pag-aaral at i-appreciate nila 'yung tulong na binibigay nung kanilang mga magulang," he said.

For lead star Andrea Brillantes, these issues are vital and should be discussed in households in order to give resolutions that they can apply in the future.

"Ang dami na ring nagawang mga high school na mga series, mga tungkol sa love, 'yung iba naman sa hirap, mayaman tandem. I think it's just right na mayroon ding series na mapag-uusapan 'yung ganitong klaseng mga bagay na araw-araw pinagdaraanan at pino-problema ng generation namin at ng generation na nauna sa amin," Brillantes said.

"Tulad ng lagi ng sinasabi ko, to raise awareness, to stop the cycle or makatulong at least, magkaroon ng impact sa ibang tao or sa impact ng buhay ng pamilyang nanonood. At sa parents, makatulong maintindihan 'yung anak nila. Impact din na you need to check up on your friends, hindi lahat ng masayang nakikita mo, totoong masaya sila. I think it's just right na mapag-usapan 'yung mga ganitong bagay," she added.

Asked what can viewers learn from the characters, the actress said: "If may pinagdaraan po kayo, please seek for help. If nabu-bully kayo, lumapit kayo sa teacher, or lumapit kayo sa parents niyo and if walang tumutulong, lagi niyong isipin na meron pa rin tutulong sa inyo."

"Please, don't ever give up, huwag kayong matatakot to speak your truth, you can do anything... Ipaglaban mo kapag inaapi ka. If may pinagdaraanan ka and you're being depressed, please huwag mong ikimkim 'yun. I'm not trying to be insensitive but I really want people to realize that na please talk to a professional," she added.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

