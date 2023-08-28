'Senior High' a cautionary tale for parents, reality check for kids

'Senior High' cast. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account.

MANILA — For Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, the youth-oriented series "Senior High," which starts airing on Monday, serves as a cautionary tale for parents and a reality check for the kids.

"It's a reality check for our kids at the same time, it's a cautionary tale for the parents and for the family because much of what our kids are right now is really brought out by the values of the family that raises them," he said.

Like the hit Netflix series like "Elite" and the Emmy-winning HBO show "Euphoria," director Onat Diaz hopes to touch on various issues faced by the current generation.

"We're very aware of how those series handled their stories about their youth, nakabaon 'yon alongside all the other things that we have seen presently happening in our country. Lahat ng mga sinasapit ng mga Gen Zs, lahat ng paghihirap brought about by living in a dangerous world, peopled by dangerous creatures. Being a victim of their own insecurities. Sometimes 'yung problema nila minsan ay 'yung kanilang hormones, na-tackle naman natin lahat," he said.

Cast member Desiree del Valle said she also faced the same issue the Gen Zs are currently dealing with.

"I think whatever kaming mga millennials struggled from before, ganoon din naman 'yung struggles ng Gen Z ngayon. Tayo, when we were younger, there was peer pressure, there was drugs, there was alcohol, and ganoon din naman 'yung Gen Z ngayon. I think it's just a matter of how you handle yourself as a person, as a human being kung magpapadala ka or hindi," she said.

"I used to be like that. I talk to my friends, rather than my parents because I'm hella scared. So whatever we millennials faced before or Gen Zs face now and the future Gen Alphas, it's a cycle that keeps on going back over and over again," she added.

"I wish I was more honest with my parents kasi sila lang naman 'yung makakatulong. At the end of the day, you're with your family and family is number one."

Kean Cipriano said viewers would see in "Senior High" the challenges of the current generation.

"Nagbabago 'yung mundo, di ba. Nagbabago 'yung panahon, nagbabago 'yung oras, nagbabago 'yung agos ng mga bagay-bagay. We can't just stay in a place na 'yung ino-offer natin ay the same thing over and over again," Cipriano said.

"Ako, naniniwala ako na 'yung "Senior High' magbubukas siya ng maraming utak, lalo na sa kultura na meron tayo, di ba. High time 'to na gawin dahil mas maiintindihan natin nangyayari sa mundo natin," he added.

Sylvia Sanchez also hopes that families would learn from each other as they watch the series.

"Ito 'yung dapat at napapanahon na teleserye sa oras na 'to, para sa millennials, Gen Z, na nabu-bully, na nababastos, mga anak din na kaya nagkakaroon ng mental problema. Alam natin na ang dami talagang nagpapakamatay," she said.

"Gusto kong panoorin 'to ng mga magulang. 'Yong sobrang pag-push sa mga anak, na hindi naman kaya ng mga anak pero sumusunod ang mga anak, minsan 'yun 'yung nagiging dahilan, nakakalungkot, kaya karapat-dapat 'tong serye na 'to."

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

