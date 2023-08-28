READ: Dreamscape warns public vs scammers

MANILA -- Dreamscape Entertainment took to social media Sunday to warn the public against scammers claiming that they are part of ABS-CBN's production unit and offering one-on-one online casting auditions for the hit action series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

The advisory added that fraudsters may solicit photos and ask auditionees to do inappropriate or suggestive acts.

It also advised the public to follow the official social media accounts of Dreamscape Entertainment for announcements, including any auditions.

