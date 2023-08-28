Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down for rare interview

Kim Chiu sits down with Vic Sotto in a rare interview.

MANILA – In a rare opportunity, Kim Chiu had the privilege of conducting an interview with the seasoned comedian Vic Sotto.

In Chiu’s latest vlog, the hosts of rival noontime programs came together for a discussion covering a wide array of subjects, while engaging in the timeless game of truth or dare.

Among the topics they touched upon are politics, their personal life, and their experiences in the entertainment industry.

In the early part of the vlog, Chiu asked Sotto if he ever contemplated running for public office.

“Hindi,” said Sotto quickly. “Although si Tito Sen nasa pulitika. 'Yung isang anak ko nasa pulitika. Pero ako, marami nang nagtanong sa akin kung interesado ako kahit na nung araw pa, even before na makapasok sa pulitika si Tito.”

“Sa akin naman, pwede ka namang maging public servant na hindi ka namumulitika. Never kong in-entertain. Okay na akong ‘ra ra boys' lang, alalay lang, tagakampanya lang,” he added.

Chiu also inquired whether Sotto harbored any unfavorable opinions about a specific actor or actress.

“Lahat kaibigan ko kasi. Wala akong sasabihing ‘Hindi ko siya type.’ Siguro hindi ko type ang acting niya pero it doesn’t mean na hindi ko type 'yung pagkatao niya. Lahat naman tayo magkakaibigan,” he said.

Sotto also refused to divulge how much he is earning.

“Sakto lang, komportable lang sa buhay. Through the years naman, palaki ng palaki 'yun. Siyempre tumataas din ang cost of living ng mga Pilipino, so sumasabay lang yun. Basta komportable lang.”

When asked about the most valuable present he has ever given his wife, Pauline Luna, Sotto responded that it is his unwavering and unconditional love.

In the latter portion of the interview, Sotto's perspective shifted to a more profound level as he imparted to Chiu the valuable lesson he desires his daughter Tali to gain from him.

“Siguro 'yung pagkapasensyoso. Siguro sa buhay, kailangan patient ka. Hindi lahat ng gusto mo, ibibigay ng Panginoon o ng tadhana. Kapag hindi mo nakuha, you have to be patient na siguro balang araw, dadating. Kung hindi man, may rason 'yun,” he said.

“It’s one virtue na gusto kong matutunan ni Tali. Sa ngayon impatient eh. Kapag matagal 'yung pagkain, umiinit ang ulo eh,” he added in jest.

Chiu is one of the hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime,” while Sotto is one of the main hosts of TV 5’s “E.A.T.”