KD Estrada proud of Alexa Ilacad's achievements

MANILA – Kapamilya star KD Estrada is proud of his love team partner Alexa Ilacad's achievements.

Recently, Ilacad has been very busy with her work from doing a series and being a cover girl for a magazine to hosting TV Patrol's segment "Star Patrol."

In Monday's episode of "Magandang Buhay," Estrada, who was with his "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" co-actors Joseph Marco and Ronnie Alonte, shared his joy for Ilacad.

"Of course for me seeing her thrive makes me really happy. I know na ito talaga ang hinihintay niya na sobrang maging busy siya. Kasi of course she's been in the industry for quite a while, 20 years na siya," Estrada said.

"Ngayon she's experiencing na nakikilala siya. And she 's also receiving recognition for her acting and modeling. Very proud of her, very proud," he added.

In the morning show, Estrada also shared how he manages his time for work, family and Ilacad.

"Me and Alexa, we both know na kailangan naming mag-focus sa project na ito. Very focused, she's been studying her script, choosing 'yung mga gamit niya, ano talaga ang para kay Angela ('yung character niya), 'yung pabango, 'yung makeup, looks niya, of course I respect that. Work lang nang work. Just saving up kasi we are planning din to travel. So iniisip lang namin na itong trabaho na ito, it's not like we are not gonna not see each other din naman, it's not like we can also have our quality time tuwing rest days pero focus talaga then once we do our job well, that's when we can hang out," Estrada shared.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the first ABS-CBN and TV5 teleserye collaboration airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

