Joseph Marco says he's lucky to work with Charlie Dizon

MANILA -- Actor Joseph Marco said he loves working with actress Charlie Dizon on ABS-CBN's afternoon series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

"I love her. I love working with her. She gives me so much emotion and energy kapay may scenes kami. I wouldn't be able to do those things without her help. Sobrang grabe," Marco said on "Magandang Buhay" on Monday.

He even shared his short but meaningful message to Dizon: "Charlie, I am so lucky to be paired with you. Solid."

Marco andhis co-stars KD Estrada and Ronnie Alonte guested on "Magandang Buhay" to promote "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," which debuted last July 25.

In the morning show, Marco said he is just thankful that viewers like their teleserye.

"So thankful because we've waited for this. 'Yung hirap at pagod namin and now seeing that everybody is appreciating, it's worth it," Marco said.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the first ABS-CBN and TV5 teleserye collaboration airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

