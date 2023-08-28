Iza Calzado celebrates daughter Deia's latest milestone

MANILA – Iza Calzado took to social media to celebrate another significant milestone of her daughter Deia.

Sharing a clip of her baby planking, Calzado marveled at how strong her daughter is only at six month’s old.

“At 6 months, she planks longer than we do. We don’t know what she’s training for but we’re here to support her through it,” she said playfully.

In another post, Calzado and her husband Ben Wintle marked Deia’s seventh month.

“Our darling Deia turned 7 months yesterday! Savoring simple and precious moments like these with her because, it’s true what they say, time flies so fast,” she captioned her post.

It was only last April when Calzado and her husband introduced their first child to their followers on social media as they shared adorable photos of Deia.

Calzado uploaded her daughter’s first photo on social media three months after she gave birth to her. She and Wintle welcomed Deia on January 26.