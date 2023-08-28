Ivana Alawi, Jaclyn Jose join 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Hit teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will be entering a new chapter with a new possible love interest for Tanggol (Coco Martin). ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Hit teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will enter a new chapter with a new possible love interest for Tanggol (Coco Martin).

As he enters a correctional facility, he will encounter new faces but it has yet to be determined if they will be friends or foes.

Leading a new set of people similar to Tanggol's friends is Vandolph Quizon along with Soliman Cruz as an inmate.

Joining the set of authorities are Julio Diaz, Robert Sena, and Jaclyn Jose, who seems to be their head.

Ending the nearly 1-minute trailer is Ivana Alawi who seems to be carrying an injured Tanggol outside the correctional facility.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

