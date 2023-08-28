MANILA – Fans of Julia Montes and Alden Richards were given a glimpse of what they could expect from the two in their upcoming movie “Five Break-Ups and a Romance.”

This, after filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone shared on TikTok a portion of the movie’s trailer where Montes and Richards can be seen locking lips.

In the clip, Montes’ character can be heard saying, “Hindi ko talaga gets eh. Ano bang balak mo, bakit mo ginagawa ito?”

To which, Richards’ character responds with, “Wala ka talagang naramdaman?”

According to Jadaone, director Irene Villamor personally shared the complete trailer of "Five Break-Ups and a Romance" with her.

She also asked for Villamor’s consent to reveal that particular segment of the trailer, as Jadaone hadn't anticipated it herself.

“Just had to share this part, gulat me,” Jadaone said.

It was only in April when it was announced that the Montes and Richards will be collaborating in a movie for the first time.

"Nung nalaman ko po siyempre nagulat ako, hindi na ako magkukunwari. 'Seriously, ako po?' Then siyempre honored and happy ako to work with him. Hindi pa kami masyadong nagshu-shoot pero naa-appreciate ko. That's why Alden Richards is Alden Richards. Ngayon alam ko na kung bakit," Montes said of her leading man then.

"Na-excite ako with the idea of me being paired with Julia kasi I know how brilliant of an actress she is. Kumbaga parang si Jules 'yung isa sa leading ladies, parang naka-partner ko so far, by far na unang meeting pa lang ay wala ng pretensions, naramdaman ko ang sincerity immediately. So hindi rin ako natakot to give my all in this film," Richards said.

"I think this is a start of a really good friendship and a really good working with relationship with her. Sana hindi ito 'yung huli, nandoon na ako," he added.

Back in December, Montes said in an interview that she planned to become more active in terms of acting this 2023.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.