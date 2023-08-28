Cesca releases full-length album 'Balse ng Gabi'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Cesca has released her full-length album "Balse ng Gabi" which is now available on music streaming platforms.

The folk-pop album is composed of eight tracks all penned by Cesca herself and produced by Star Pop label head Roque “Rox” Santos.

The lyric videos of the tracks are now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

“The tracks are told in the perspective of the sea, with stories of young love, giddy rumors, slow dances, unsaid secrets, betrayal, isolation, and reconciliation that all lead up to an unspeakable kind of love. ...This is for the ones who love lore,” Cesca said.

“Balse ng Gabi” is also the album’s key track, which is Cesca's collaboration with another Kapamilya artist Maki. It's a love song that speaks of loving bravely despite unsteadiness.

“The song shows that love is about trust, consistency, understanding, and adjustment. Though they are under compromise, their love will never be,” she shared.

Other tracks in the album are “Pamahiin,” ‘Sabi-sabi,” “Himig ni Isa,” “Pakiusap,” “Sigpit,” “Tahan Na,” and “Buti Na Lang.”

Cesca made her debut last year with the single “Lovesick (Pagmahalasakit)” which landed her on the cover and top spot of Spotify’s Fresh Finds Philippines and got featured on OPM Rising.

Her song “Kung Makakapili Lang” is one of the theme songs of “Dirty Linen,” which ended last week.

The visual and multimedia artist also formally launched her “Travel” EP early this year.