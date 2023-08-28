Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9

MANILA -- OPM stars Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9 have released a new song “Sa Duyan ng Bayan” for the Philippines' observance of National Heroes' Day.

Composed by Krina Cayabyab, the track was produced by Jesuit Communications (JesCom).



“Each of their work on ‘Sa Duyan ng Bayan’ is so inspiring,” said Cayabyab of the three music artists. “I enjoyed very much their voices and their musicality flowing into the song.”



The Filipino lyrics carry the chant “sindihan” which means “to ignite” in English.

“The song is a reminder to always keep the fire of being a Filipino alive. It calls for purposeful nation building, love for country and love for God,” said JesCom executive director Rev. Fr. Emmanuel “Nono” Alfonso, SJ.

“On a personal note, ‘sindihan’ is also in reference to Jesus Christ’s words in Luke 12:49 when He said, ‘I have come to bring fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled.’ Like Jesus, the real heroes dare to ‘set the world ablaze’ with their convictions, even if making a stand would mean causing division or disruption,” Fr. Alfonso added.

Fr. Alfonso thanked the singers and the song’s creators for the time and talent they shared.

“We at JesCom consider the collaboration of Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9 as a ‘casting coup.’ The singers’ distinct voices, Krina Cayabyab’s catchy melody and beautiful lyrics, and Paulo Zarate’s empowering musical arrangement have produced an anthem that we hope fires up hope, courage, pride and faith to every Filipino heart that beats,” he said.

Cayabyab expressed that at its core, the song's purpose is to inspire Filipino listeners to become “a guiding light for the nation they cradle.”



The lyric video of “Sa Duyan ng Bayan” is uploaded on JesCom’s YouTube channel.