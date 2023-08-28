MANILA – It's not widely known, but Bela Padilla and Lovi Poe have a longstanding friendship that dates back to their teens.

Padilla openly talked about this in her most recent Instagram post, where she commemorated her friend’s marriage to Monty Blencowe.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Padilla told her followers how she and Poe have known each other since they were in high school.

“I had a growth spurt the summer I turned 15. I was 4’11 until 3rd year high school and returned at 5’6 in my senior year. And I was a cheerleader pretty much my whole life. But before that growth spurt… to be a cheerleader so tiny meant that there were times I would be made a ‘flyer.’ I was always afraid of heights, and the funny thing about that is you’d be thrown so high up in the air that your breath just catches in your throat. But I was more afraid to tell anyone what my weakness was,” Padilla began her story.

During one of their practice sessions, Padilla remembered her knees trembling so noticeably that she found herself unable to execute any of her falls correctly.

“I was a dancer at heart not a flyer and I just wanted to do the floor routine. I knew it was exasperating for everyone but I didn’t want to quit,” she said.

With tears in her eyes, Padilla made her way back to the school bus and recounted a memorable incident that had taken place.

“I walked back to my school bus in tears but I heard one cheerleader running after me -- Lovi. She asked me if I was OK. And that was exactly what I needed at 14. And she was always very intuitive about these things,” she said.

From that moment on, their friendship flourished, and they would catch up periodically in the years that followed.

“Lovi and I went very different paths in our careers. We all know that our industry is very cutthroat and that the competition is intense. But we never vied for the same roles or stayed in the same place. From time to time in the last 15 years, I would see Lovi and we would catch up and kind of give each other a progress report, if you will. And we were both moving steadily towards our respective goals,” she said.

While their paths may inadvertently diverge from time to time, Padilla said Poe's wedding is a significant occasion she would not have missed.

“It seems like we unintentionally drift in and out of each other’s lives but this milestone was something I loved to see. Her wedding is the lightest, most fun but genuine one I’ve been to. Their vows were perfect, the speeches, heartwarming… and the dance floor was full till they cut the music at Cliveden House. Even when it rained during the ceremony, people stayed until she and Monty took cover. And it was so nice to be a spectator on a moment so special.”

Concluding her post, Padilla once again went back to their first encounter and expressed her appreciation to Poe for the words she spoke on that specific day, as well as for the years of friendship they have cherished together.

“I don’t think I ever got to say thank you to Lovi for asking me how I was that day in 2004. Thank you, Lovi. For being a genuinely lovely person. And thank you for letting us into this love story that is just about to get better and better. Wishing you and Monty the happiest of happy days ahead,” she said.

Related video: