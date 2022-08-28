MANILA — Filipina actress Sofia Andres has ticked off another box on her bucket list in an encounter she had on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Andres posed with Academy-award-winning actor George Clooney at an event in Switzerland.

Andres was in Switzerland to join an event where Clooney was a speaker and the actress also shared some clips of his speech.

Andres is a Kapamilya actress known for her roles in various shows like Princess and I, She's Dating the Gangster, Relaks, It's Just Pag-Ibig, Forevermore, Pusong Ligaw, and Bagani.

Meanwhile, Clooney has received multiple awards including a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Academy Awards, one for his acting and the other as a producer.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: