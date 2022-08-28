MANILA – The Top 8 contestants of “Idol Philippines” season 2 were announced on Sunday after their solo performances during the show’s live gala episodes this weekend.
Those who made it were Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, Ryssi Avila, and Trisha Gomez.
Here is how each of them performed after being mentored by singer Ogie Alcasid and singing his hits.
Ann Raniel — “Sa Piling Mo”
Trisha Gomez — “Ikaw Lamang”
Khimo Gumatay — “Kailangan Kita”
Bryan Chong — “Akala Ko”
Ryssi Avila — “Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala”
Kice — “Ikaw Sana”
Delly Cuales — “Kung Mawawala Ka”
PJ Fabia — “If Only”
The remaining contestants will continue to compete in the next round.
"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.