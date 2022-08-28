Singer and erstwhile news anchor Eduard Bañez had a taste of what it was like to be on the spotlight when he was launched into the local entertainment scene in 2006 as part of the Star Magic Batch 15 member.

His batchmates were Bela Padilla (earlier known by her real name, Krista Elyse Sullivan), Jessy Mendiola and Megan Young, who was later crowned Miss World 2013.

Bañez did not bank on any strong pedigree when he entered showbiz. Not one among his family members is musically-inclined. Neither did he do it for the money. He simply tried his luck and proved where his talent could take him.

Bañez, however, ventured into newscasting and worked with Net25. He was later given a chance to co-anchor a tele-radio show with singer-comedian Arnell Ignacio on Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM.

Not wanting to let his studies take a backseat to his career, Bañez also managed to pursue his B.S. Nursing course and obtained his diploma at the New Era University and Mt. Carmel Colleges.

In 2015, Bañez gave up his life and career in Manila, packed his bags and joined his family, who was already in the US.

“I went here because of the opportunities I can have for a better future,” Bañez told ABS-CBN News. “The advantage here is that everything is done on equal footing. But Manila is still my home.”

While in the US, Bañez got the chance to work with the teams of world-renowned artists such as Justin Bieber for his music video, “I Don’t Care,” Sia and Ed Sheeran.

“I didn’t get a chance to meet all of them,” Bañez disclosed. “Only Justin Bieber and Sia. Justin is a perfectionist when it comes to his music. That's what I remember about him. I also got to talk to Sia a number of times.

“I worked with Sia’s music video production. The artifacts used came from different antique stores in Africa. Those antiques added so much beauty to the videos. The message of the song is the determination of the future of tomorrow's children. That education is the most important.”

On separate occasions and events, Bañez was thrilled to have met Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and even Tom Hanks in the flesh.

“I am trying to learn more and more here in the US,” Bañez allowed. “I am pursuing higher education for my future. My life is good at the moment. I am presently working at 99 Ranch after Six Flags. Life is good. I am living life to its fullest.

“I am enjoying every opportunity that comes my way. I always have a positive attitude towards life. I don't allow failures to get in the way. I always stay focused and determined to succeed in whatever I do.”

While he was still in Manila, Bañez was the only one in the family who pursued music. No wonder, reviving his career is important to him.

“I just want to go home,” Bañez admitted. “I feel safe home in Manila and I want to be with my whole family once we decide to go back to the Philippines.

“I am in the music field for the soul and it's my passion. You have to establish a firm foundation in any field that you want to pursue to be able to achieve success in the future.”

Bañez is optimistic he can pick up from where he left off once he is in Manila anew. He does not want to stop chasing his dreams as he plans to resume his singing career again. He keeps the faith that showbiz opportunities will open up for him.