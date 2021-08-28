Photo from Thalia's Instagram account

Mexican actress Thalia, who rose to fame in the Philippines because of her drama series "Marimar" and "Rosalinda", marked her 50th birthday in style.

Thalia released photos and videos to celebrate her birthday, and in the process flaunting her gorgeous figure to her followers.

On Instagram, the Mexican telenovela queen said in Spanish how she focused on peace and joy in her life and discounting the people who have hurt her.

As she turned a year older, Thalia also said she is treasuring the people who love her.

The actress also advised to not entertain envy and anger, as it can only shorten the quality of life.

In the end, Thalia realized that the most wonderful and important thing of all is love.

She remains active in the entertainment industry and is married to music executive Tommy Mottola. They have two children.

Thalia’s popularity in the Philippines is credited to the popular Filipino-dubbed dramas she made in Mexico including "Marimar", "Maria Mercedes", "Rosalinda", and "Maria La del Barrio" in the 90s.

FROM THE ARCHIVES