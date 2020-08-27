Netflix confirms 'Resident Evil' live-action series in the works

A portion of the promotional poster for the "Resident Evil 3" remake, the newest addition to the popular video game franchise, which was released just last April. Capcom

MANILA — Netflix announced Thursday a new live-action adaptation of the popular “Resident Evil” video game series.

It will be written by Andrew Dabb (“Supernatural”) and produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind the “Resident Evil” movies starring Milla Jovovich.

The eight-episode Netflix show, according to a report from Deadline, “will feature a brand new story across two timelines.”

The first will focus on teen sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they move in to New Racoon City. There, they’ll realize that their father “may be concealing dark secrets, secrets that could destroy the world.”

The second timeline will be set a decade after, when there are fewer than 15 million people left on Earth and more than 6 billion monsters —people and animals infected with a virus.

“Resident Evil” is a survival horror game that was launched by Capcom in 1996.

It has since gone on to become one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with more than 100 million games sold worldwide, theme parks attractions, and a film franchise that has grossed more than $1.2 billion in the global box office.

It is the latest video game Netflix has targeted for a live-action treatment, following other titles like “The Witcher.”