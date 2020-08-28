Michael V shares message for 'better half' Ogie Alcasid

MANILA -- Michael V took to Instagram on Thursday night to greet Kapamilya artist Ogie Alcasid a happy birthday.

In his post, Michael V expressed his love and support to Alcasid, who turned 53.

"Just wanted to say Happy Birthday to my long time better half in the industry. Alam kong hindi apektado ng pandemic ang saya ng birthday mo as long as you have your family and with God watching over," Michael V said.

"I love you brother. You are blessed. Continue being a blessing to others," he added.

The two had been long-time comedy collaborators on GMA-7 's "Bubble Gang" prior to Alcasid's transfer to TV5 and then ABS-CBN.

In their virtual reunion last May, Alcasid revealed that he was one of the judges in a televised rap contest that Michael V joined at the time, saying the low score he gave was the reason his would-be collaborator lost that day.