LOOK: Xyriel Manabat is all grown up

MANILA -- She's known for her title role in ABS-CBN's 2010 "Momay" and as Anna Manalastas in 2011 hit series "100 Days to Heaven."

Now all grown up, former child star Xyriel Manabat surprised her fans with her lovely photos.

Manabat, who is now 16 years old, is already preparing for college.

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009. She was most recently seen in the ABS-CBN series "Wildflower" as the young Lily/Ivy Aguas.