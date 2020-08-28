‘Game ka ba mamaya?’ Amy Perez asks husband in hilarious ‘Mas Testing’ prank challenge

Amy Perez passed her ‘Funishment’ of pulling a prank call on her husband in the Thursday edition of ‘Mas Testing.’ Kapamilya Channel

MANILA — “Lasing ka ba?” was the confused reaction of Amy Perez’s husband, Carlo Castillo, as the “It’s Showtime” host pulled a prank call on him during the noontime program’s Thursday episode.

The challenge was part of the “Mas Testing” segment, where Perez was the “Tumpak Tracer” for the day. In the game, that role is tasked with choosing between two “Persons Under Testing,” given a vague description.

If the pick matches the result of the testing, the “Tumpak Tracer” gets to award P3,000 to a lucky viewer drawn through social media. Otherwise, the tracer will face a “Funishment” — in Perez’s case, the prank call on her husband.

The consequence was for Perez to call her husband and ask him whether he was “game” once she returns home, and further, to have Castillo recite a line from a popular Netflix film: “Are you lost, baby girl?”

Watch the hilarious exchange below: