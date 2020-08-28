Ben&Ben gives 'Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin' earnings to retrenched ABS-CBN employees

MANILA — Ben&Ben have donated the proceeds from their song, “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” to campaigns helping the ABS-CBN employees who lost their jobs.

The band revealed this Friday their plan for the song, the music video for which they released after the government rejected the Kapamilya network’s franchise renewal request last July.

hello ❤💙💚



sharing with you that we've given earnings from our song "Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin" to programs that will support retrenched employees of ABS-CBN, through Lingkod Kapamilya. pic.twitter.com/IYfpZNuETD — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) August 28, 2020

“The band's goal in releasing the song has always been to be of service to retrenched employees of ABS-CBN,” the band said on Twitter.

The proceeds were donated to ABS-CBN's Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, which has been working to help those affected by the company’s ongoing retrenchment.

Ben&Ben first released “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin" last June, on Independence Day.

The music video for the song premiered after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise, with the band writing: “isang alay sa ating mga kapamilya, sa bigat ng mga pangyayari ngayon.”

The members of Ben&Ben have been vocal of their stand against some of the decisions of the government, including the passing of a stricter anti-terrorism bill and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paolo Guico, one of the members, made headlines when he called for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, after "failing" to adequately address the coronavirus crisis.