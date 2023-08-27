Snaps from South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo's latest Instagram post. Photos: Instagram/kyo1122

It seems that award-winning South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo had a good time soaking up the sun during a recent outdoor trip, as seen in photos shared Saturday on her Instagram page.

Song's latest Instagram post included a picture of her taking a photo on her phone while sitting down at a beach, and a selfie that charmed her followers.

The post was captioned with a sun and hat emoji.

Several South Korean celebrities left comments on the post, including Song's "The Glory" co-stars Cha Joo-young and Kim Hieora, "The Good Bad Mother" star Ahn Eun-jin, and veteran entertainer Uhm Jung-hwa.

The 41-year-old actress is known for starring in hit K-dramas, including "Autumn in My Heart," "Full House," "Descendants of the Sun" and most recently "The Glory."

Earlier this year, Song took home the Best Actress in Television award at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in "The Glory."

